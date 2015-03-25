Ohio State paying Buffalo $1 million, SDSU $1.2 million, FAMU $900,000 to come to Ohio Stadium

Ohio State will pay more than $3 million to Buffalo, San Diego State and Florida A&M to come to Ohio Stadium for games against the Buckeyes this fall.

Through a request from The Associated Press, Ohio State's athletic department released figures that show it is paying Buffalo $1 million to be the opposition in the Aug. 31 opener, San Diego State $1.2 million to play in the game on Sept. 7 and FAMU, a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, $900,000 to come to Columbus for the game on Sept. 21.

The Buckeyes' other non-conference game is at California on Sept. 14. Ohio State's eight Big Ten games do not require a guaranteed contract.