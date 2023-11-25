Ohio State athletic director gets into argument with Michigan staffer on sideline

A rough day for the Ohio State Buckeyes on the field was even tenuous on the sidelines.

Athletic director Gene Smith got into an argument with a member of Michigan sideline security during the Buckeyes' loss Saturday.

In an interaction recorded by OutKick's Trey Wallace, Smith was jawing at someone wearing a Michigan beanie after the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

According to Wallace, Smith "was standing near the end zone when a Michigan security official decided Smith wasn’t far enough behind the line."

Smith then became "agitated," saying he could "get the Big Ten in here to handle this."

Michigan won a classic at The Big House, 30-24.

In a back-and-forth second half, the Wolverines got the stop they needed, intercepting Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord in their own territory with 25 seconds left.

Blake Corum scored a pair of touchdowns, and Roman Wilson found the end zone for Michigan, which figures to climb to the No. 2 spot in the national rankings.

It was the third year in a row the Wolverines defeated their rival after losing eight straight.

Michigan now has a date with Iowa in the Big Ten championship next Saturday, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will return from his suspension. Ohio State awaits its College Football Playoff fate.

With a win next Saturday, Michigan will likely earn a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing twice in the semifinals the last two years.

