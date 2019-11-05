Odell Beckham Jr. reveals why he wore illegal 'Joker' cleats during game

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. revealed why he wore “Joker”-inspired cleats during his game Sunday against the Denver Broncos, despite NFL rules against doing so.

Beckham and teammate Jarvis Landry were told to change their cleats or they weren’t going to be allowed to continue playing. In an interview with reporters on Monday, Beckham explained why he wore the prohibited shoes in the first place.

SPORTS BROADCASTER KEVIN HARLAN GIVES DRAMATIC PLAY-BY-PLAY OF BLACK CAT'S METLIFE STADIUM INVASION

“On Wednesday or Thursday, we switched jerseys from the white to the all brown,” he said, according to ESPN. “So, I had no cleats left to wear. None that I could’ve worn. And the black ones that I was wearing for the rest of the game, for some reason, was just hurting my feet.

“So, I went to the ones that was most comfortable. I was pretty sure that they changed the rule and cleats wasn’t a big deal. It’s only a big deal to people that are talking about it.”

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS' TYREEK HILL ABSURDLY CATCHES UP TO BALL-CARRYING TEAMMATE ON TD RUN

The NFL has allowed players to wear creative footwear during warmups, but they are still required to be the same color as their team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

It’s not the first time Beckham has been under fire for his dress during games. He was given a talking to after wearing a watch during a game earlier this season and was fined $14,000 for violating the league’s uniform rules with his football pants in a game against the Seattle Seahawks.