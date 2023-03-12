Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports
Published

Odell Beckham Jr seeks big salary figure after missing entire 2022 season: report

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Rams

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. spent the entire 2022 season on the sideline as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

On Friday, he worked out in front of several teams as he looks to latch onto a squad before the start of training camp. A report on Sunday revealed just how much the former star wideout could be seeking from his new team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Odell Beckham Jr. looks on during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Dec. 28, 2022 in Miami.

Odell Beckham Jr. looks on during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Dec. 28, 2022 in Miami. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Beckham is looking for $20 million per season, according to Pro Football Talk.

According to Spotrac, Beckham was earning an average of $2.6 million per year when he joined the New York Giants on his rookie deal and about $18 million when he signed his long-term extension with the Giants in 2018. He signed a deal worth $1.2 million with the Rams after the Cleveland Browns cut him.

SAINTS QB DEREK CARR SAYS UNCEREMONIOUS DEPARTURE FROM RAIDERS MOTIVATED HIM: 'IT LIT A FIRE IN ME'

Odell Beckham Jr., #3 of the Los Angeles Rams, reacts during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Odell Beckham Jr., #3 of the Los Angeles Rams, reacts during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

It is unclear which teams will be interested in the wide receiver. 

The Giants, Browns, Rams, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens were represented at the workout, according to CBS Sports.

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Between the Rams and the Browns in 2021, he had 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns. He played big role in the first half of the Rams’ Super Bowl win but suffered the injury in the middle of the game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.