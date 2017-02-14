Expand / Collapse search
Oakley's ban from Madison Square Garden lifted, AP source says

By | Associated Press
Charles Oakley is confronted by security personnel at Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game. (AP)

Madison Square Garden has lifted its ban of Charles Oakley, A person briefed on the discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said the former Knicks star who was arrested at a game last week is welcome back at the arena.

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan banned Oakley on Friday, two days after the former power forward had an altercation with security guards while attending a game.

But the sides reconciled quickly, helped by a meeting Monday at NBA headquarters with Commissioner Adam Silver and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Jordan and Oakley were teammates in Chicago before Oakley was traded to New York, where he became a fan favorite with the Knicks from 1988-98.