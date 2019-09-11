Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oakland Raiders
Published

Oakland Raiders' rookie leaves lasting impact on face mask

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Oakland Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury but made one lasting impression Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Abram is expected to be placed on injured reserve and undergo surgery, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Abram made an impact during the Raiders’ win over the Broncos on Monday night in more ways than one.

OAKLAND RAIDERS' GAREON CONLEY SUFFERS SCARY NECK INJURY, TAKEN OFF FIELD ON STRETCHER

Abram posted on his Instagram Stories a photo of his face mask, which appeared to be bent after making a few tackles during the game. Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe screen-grabbed the picture and tweeted it Tuesday.

The safety was also involved in a tackle that left his teammate Gareon Conley with a neck injury. Abram was diving into a play to make a tackle on Broncos running back Royce Freeman.

Abram accidentally landed on Conley’s neck. Conley was taken off the field on a stretcher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Raiders won the game, 24-16.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.