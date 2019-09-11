Oakland Raiders' rookie leaves lasting impact on face mask

Oakland Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury but made one lasting impression Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Abram is expected to be placed on injured reserve and undergo surgery, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Abram made an impact during the Raiders’ win over the Broncos on Monday night in more ways than one.

OAKLAND RAIDERS' GAREON CONLEY SUFFERS SCARY NECK INJURY, TAKEN OFF FIELD ON STRETCHER

Abram posted on his Instagram Stories a photo of his face mask, which appeared to be bent after making a few tackles during the game. Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe screen-grabbed the picture and tweeted it Tuesday.

The safety was also involved in a tackle that left his teammate Gareon Conley with a neck injury. Abram was diving into a play to make a tackle on Broncos running back Royce Freeman.

Abram accidentally landed on Conley’s neck. Conley was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The Raiders won the game, 24-16.