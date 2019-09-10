Oakland Raiders' Gareon Conley suffers scary neck injury, taken off field on stretcher

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was carted off the field on a stretcher Monday night in a game against the Denver Broncos after suffering an apparent neck injury.

Conley was attempting to make a tackle on Broncos running back Royce Freeman in the third quarter. Conley was holding onto Freeman’s shirt when his teammate Johnathan Abraham helped out with the tackle and accidentally fell on his neck.

Conley immediately started to grab his neck.

Trainers were working on Conley for several moments before putting him on a stretcher and carrying him out of the stadium. Both Raiders and Broncos players looked on in shock.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden addressed Conley’s status after the game.

“I got good word on him that he’s going to be OK. I don’t know his status for the next game, but most importantly the kid is all right,” he said, according to the Mercury News. “That was a scary hit that he took, but all the reports that I have are very, very positive.”

Conley is in his third season with the Raiders. He played 15 games last season and recorded 37 total tackles, three interceptions, and one touchdown.

The Raiders won the game, 24-16.