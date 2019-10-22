Oakland Raiders legend Willie Brown dead at 78

Oakland Raiders legend Willie Brown has died at the age of 78.

He was known for creating one of the NFL’s most iconic moments on January 9, 1977, when he raced 75 yards to the end zone to score on an interception from the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl XI.

Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said Tuesday in a release: “Willie Brown was the epitome of the Raiders’ motto of ‘commitment to excellence’ that was integral to the team’s sustained success. He embodied virtues like passion, integrity, perseverance and always led by example. His character, on and off the field, made all those around him better.

"His legacy will be preserved forever in Canton, Ohio to inspire generations of fans.”

Brown was a defensive back who played professionally for 16 seasons.

The final 12 were with the Raiders; the first four were with the Denver Broncos.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro selection.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.

He was a Yazoo City, Mississippi native who went to Grambling State University in Louisiana.