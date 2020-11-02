Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts
Published

Nyheim Hines' touchdown celebration in Colts win catches eye of Olympic legend

The flip was a part of the Colts' win against the Lions

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
When Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines scored a touchdown and performed an Olympic style floor exercise to celebrate, he caught the eye of at least one gold medalist.

Simone Biles saw Hines’ flip and appeared to give him 10s across the board.

COLTS' NYHEIM HINES CELEBRATES 2 TOUCHDOWNS WITH GYMNASTIC PERFORMANCE

“so impressive,” Biles wrote on Twitter along with a clapping and a 100 emoji.

The Colts were trailing by seven in the second quarter when Hines caught a short pass from quarterback Philip Rivers to run for a 22-yard touchdown. 

Not only was he able to keep himself in bounds in the face of four rushing players to tie the game, but Hines celebrated with an impressive flip.

NFL WEEK 8 RECAP, SCORES AND STANDINGS

And if once wasn’t enough, Hines displayed his gymnastic skills again after scoring a second touchdown with just a little over a minute left in the half.

Hines came into the season being scarcely used because of the Colts' tendency to lean on Marlon Mack. But with Mack's injury and Jonathan Taylor only being a rookie, Hines has been back in the fold.

The third-year running had 81 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the six games for the Colts this season and is competing for time with Jordan Wilkins.

Indianapolis won the game, 41-21.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @GaydosFNC