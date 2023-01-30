NYC Mayor Eric Adams on Empire State Building lighting firestorm: 'That got away from us'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams admitted some fault on Monday when talking about the uproar over the Empire State Building lighting up green in support of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The building turned its lights to the rival team’s color after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. The tweet sparked a ton of backlash on social media.

"That got away from us," Adams said in an appearance on CNN. "The way the Eagles game got away from us with the Giants, we should have lit up in real symbolism the colors of the giant. That blue should have been there."

"Unfortunately, someone did not get the memo at the Empire State Building, but we want to see good sportsmanship. The Giants will be back next year and the Jets will be back. We'll be excited when they rebuild their teams," he continued.

The Empire State Building’s Twitter account released a video later Monday summing up all of the media headlines stemming from the bold decision.

The initial tweet garnered the attention of NYC Sanitation and the New York Giants among others.

A picture of a red Empire State Building the account tweeted didn’t quench the firestorm either.

The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.