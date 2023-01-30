Expand / Collapse search
49ers legend, Giants’ rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux trade barbs during NFC title game: ‘I don't know you'

Giants lost 38-7 to Eagles in divisional round of playoffs

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux took aim at the San Francisco 49ers on social media amid their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, prompting one Niners legend to fire back.

The Giants were recently eliminated from the playoffs with a 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round, but despite that, Thibodeaux felt confident that New York may have been a better opponent than San Francisco.

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (AP Photo / Adam Hunger / File)

"Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs," he wrote in a tweet.

The tweet seemingly found its way to Niners legend Joe Staley who did not hold back.

"[You’re] a flash player who gets bodied by average tackles. Don’t let the New York media affect you too much."

A back-and-forth between the two quickly ensued.

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / File)

Staley responded to the snub: "Enough for [you] to respond. Congrats on your 4 sacks this year [though]. that’s huge. Unbelievable numbers." 

Thibodeaux continued to tweet, however, not directly at Staley.

San Francisco lost to the Eagles by a smaller margin than the Giants and was down to its fourth-string quarterback before having to switch back to rookie QB Brock Purdy, who suffered an injury to his throwing hand early in the first half.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick forces a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick forces a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig)

"Amazing season by my 49ers," Staley said in a tweet. "Very hard to win when you are on your 4th QB. Niners would smoke every other team in [the] NFC besides the one they faced tonight. Congrats to the Eagles."

