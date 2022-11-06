NYC Marathon men's race leader collapses as Evans Chebet finishes in first

A Brazilian runner who was competing and leading the New York City Marathon on Sunday collapsed.

Daniel Do Nascimento ran the first half of the race in a blistering 1:01.22, which put him two minutes ahead of the course-record pace. He had been leading by nearly two minutes for the first 15 miles before he started to slow down.

He collapsed right before the course turned back to Manhattan and was quickly attended to by medical professionals. A few miles earlier, he had taken a 20-second bathroom break and stopped to walk before he collapsed.

Race officials later said he was doing OK. The race ran at unseasonably warm temperatures. Temperatures were in the mid-70s.

Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men’s circuit. He finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds. He finished just 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia.

Chebet said he saw Do Nascimento go down but continued to race on. He said he "felt bad for him but had to continue to race."

"He knew that it was hot and humid and (Do Nascimento) was going at a high pace," Chebet told reporters through a translator. "He has a lot of experience, and he knew he was going to surpass him."

Chebet won the Boston Marathon earlier in the year.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the women's division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.