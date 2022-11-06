Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Running
Published

NYC Marathon men's race leader collapses as Evans Chebet finishes in first

Evans Chebet of Kenya won men's division

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Brazilian runner who was competing and leading the New York City Marathon on Sunday collapsed.

Daniel Do Nascimento ran the first half of the race in a blistering 1:01.22, which put him two minutes ahead of the course-record pace. He had been leading by nearly two minutes for the first 15 miles before he started to slow down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Daniel Do Nascimento of Brazil, left, lies on the pavement after collapsing during the New York City Marathon, Nov. 6, 2022, in New York.

Daniel Do Nascimento of Brazil, left, lies on the pavement after collapsing during the New York City Marathon, Nov. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

He collapsed right before the course turned back to Manhattan and was quickly attended to by medical professionals. A few miles earlier, he had taken a 20-second bathroom break and stopped to walk before he collapsed.

Race officials later said he was doing OK. The race ran at unseasonably warm temperatures. Temperatures were in the mid-70s.

CHICAGO MARATHON'S QUIET NONBINARY DIVISION ADDITION 'FEELS HURTFUL,' RUNNER SAYS

Evans Chebet of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the men's division of the New York City Marathon, Nov. 6, 2022, in New York.

Evans Chebet of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the men's division of the New York City Marathon, Nov. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men’s circuit. He finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds. He finished just 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia.

Chebet said he saw Do Nascimento go down but continued to race on. He said he "felt bad for him but had to continue to race."

"He knew that it was hot and humid and (Do Nascimento) was going at a high pace," Chebet told reporters through a translator. "He has a lot of experience, and he knew he was going to surpass him."

Chebet won the Boston Marathon earlier in the year.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon, Nov. 6, 2022, in New York.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon, Nov. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the women's division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.