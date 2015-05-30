NYC, Dynamo share the spoils at Yankee Stadium

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - New York City FC saw its winless streak reach 11 games on Saturday as the club was held to a 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium by the Houston Dynamo.

Will Bruin scored 16 minutes into the match to put the Dynamo in front, while David Villa answered in first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot.

New York was the more dangerous side in the second half, but despite some good pressure over the final 15 minutes, the hosts failed to secure their second win of the campaign.

Villa threatened with an early chance for NYC, but Houston snatched the lead from a corner kick when David Horst headed the ball down an unmarked Bruin seven yards from goal, allowing him to dispatch his fifth tally of the campaign.

The hosts pulled themselves back level just before the break when Houston defender Raul Rodriguez handled the ball inside his own penalty area, allowing Villa to beat goalkeeper Tyler Deric from the spot.

Bruin turned a dangerous header on goal from Boniek Garcia's cross in the 56th minute that was nicely stopped by goalkeeper Josh Saunders, but it was NYC that had the better of the play from there.

Adam Nemec saw his chip hit the crossbar 15 minutes from time, while Deric came to the rescue in the 89th when he pushed a diving header from Jeb Brovsky onto the post.

Substitute Patrick Mullins also had the chance to be a hero for NYC in stoppage time, but he curled a shot just past the far post.