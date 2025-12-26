Nuggets star makes NBA history with Christmas masterpiece against Timberwolves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić had an extra-special Christmas this year.

In the Nuggets’ 142-138 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at Ball Arena, Jokić made history. The 30-year-old center had 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists in the win, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 55 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a single game.

Jokić also scored 18 points in overtime, setting an NBA record for the most points scored during overtime in a game.

The Nuggets needed every bit of Jokić’s superb performance in the win, as the team was down three of its regular starters due to injury.

It looked like the Nuggets were going to cruise to victory with a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves stormed back. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves back from the deficit in the final 5 ½ minutes of regulation, hitting a twisting 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 115-all.

Edwards added seven quick points as the Wolves opened the extra period on a 9-0 run, but as the Nuggets fought back, Edwards picked up two technical fouls and was ejected.

And then Jokić took over.

In the extra period, Jokić was 3-for-3 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from long range to go with a 10-for-11 performance at the foul line.

After blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets fell behind 124-115, but went on an 11-2 run to tie it at 126-all.

By the third quarter, Jokić had his 179th career triple-double, two shy of Oscar Robertson for second place in NBA history.

The Nuggets, who improved to 22-8 with the win, play the Orlando Magic (17-13) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

