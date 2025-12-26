Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets star makes NBA history with Christmas masterpiece against Timberwolves

Nikola Jokić recorded a 56-point triple-double

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić had an extra-special Christmas this year.

In the Nuggets’ 142-138 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at Ball Arena, Jokić made history. The 30-year-old center had 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists in the win, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 55 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a single game. 

Jokić also scored 18 points in overtime, setting an NBA record for the most points scored during overtime in a game. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nikola Jokic looks on

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 25, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

The Nuggets needed every bit of Jokić’s superb performance in the win, as the team was down three of its regular starters due to injury. 

It looked like the Nuggets were going to cruise to victory with a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves stormed back. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves back from the deficit in the final 5 ½ minutes of regulation, hitting a twisting 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 115-all.

Edwards added seven quick points as the Wolves opened the extra period on a 9-0 run, but as the Nuggets fought back, Edwards picked up two technical fouls and was ejected.

WARRIORS COACH STEVE KERR TAKES OWNERSHIP IN SIDELINE CLASH WITH DRAYMOND GREEN

Nikola Jokic lines up shot

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) makes a three-point shot in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 25, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

And then Jokić took over. 

In the extra period, Jokić was 3-for-3 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from long range to go with a 10-for-11 performance at the foul line.

After blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets fell behind 124-115, but went on an 11-2 run to tie it at 126-all.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nikola Jokic reacts

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) reacts in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 25, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

By the third quarter, Jokić had his 179th career triple-double, two shy of Oscar Robertson for second place in NBA history.

The Nuggets, who improved to 22-8 with the win, play the Orlando Magic (17-13) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue