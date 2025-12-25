Warriors coach Steve Kerr takes ownership in sideline clash with Draymond Green

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed his heated exchange with Draymond Green during a lengthy media session Wednesday.

Green left the team bench area during a timeout in the third quarter of Golden State’s game against the Orlando Magic Monday and eventually headed to the locker room to cool off. Kerr said that even after Green returned to the bench for the rest of the game, he was not going to play.

"We had it out a little bit, and he made his decision to go back to the locker room to cool off, and that’s all I’m going to say about it. Everything is private. I've got nothing further to add," Kerr said at the time. Green had nine points and seven rebounds in Monday’s 120-97 win.

Kerr later shouldered blame for his role in the blowup.

"Monday night was not my finest hour, and that was a time I needed to be calm in the huddle," Kerr said after Wednesday’s practice ahead of Golden State’s Christmas Day meeting with the Dallas Mavericks. "I regret my actions in that exchange. I apologized to [Green]. He apologized to me. We both apologized to the team."

Kerr added he and Green are both competitive by nature, which can at times lead to spirited moments.

"These things, they happen, especially when you get two incredibly competitive people like Dray and me. So, over the 12 years we've been together, this has happened occasionally, and I'm not proud of it."

Kerr and Green first formed their partnership when the former NBA player was named head coach of the Warriors. He continued to highlight the similarities he shares with Green.

"We are far more alike than anyone would ever realize. So, yeah, this is not totally uncommon. I would say this hasn't happened in a few years, this kind of a divide and a blowup, but in our 12 years together, it's not the first time. And we've always, always found a way to, not only bounce back, but to make strides as a result."

Kerr also made a clear point about Green's basketball legacy.

"My No. 1 goal, honestly, is for him to finish his career as a Warrior with us fighting metaphorically — not literally but fighting and competing together — until we're both gone. And I believe that's going to happen. Because I believe in Draymond, and I believe in myself. And I believe in everything we've built for 12 years."

The Warriors defeated the Mavericks on Christmas Day to improve to 16-15 on the season.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

