Novak Djokovic comes from behind to win 2nd French Open title

After dropping the first two sets of the French Open final, Novak Djokovic rallied to a 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday for his 19th Grand Slam title.

It was also Djokovic's second French Open crown, and he's now one major championship away from tying the men's record of 20, which is currently shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic also joined Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four major tournaments at least twice.

On Friday night, Djokovic eliminated 13-time French Open champion Nadal in the semifinal round, which lasted for more than four hours. The 22-year-old Tsitsipas may have had an advantage over Djokovic early on, but the 34-year-old bounced back and completed his sixth career comeback from two sets down.

After trailing 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti two sets to none in the fourth round of the tournament, Djokovic became the first man to win a Grand Slam tournament after facing a 2-0 deficit in sets.

This was the first major final for Tsitsipas and 29th for Djokovic, who also won the French Open in 2016, along with nine titles at the Australian Open, five at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic entered the day with a 34-10 record in five-setters -- including a men’s-record 31 wins in Grand Slam matches of that length -- while Tsitsipas was 5-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.