Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Novak Djokovic beats Rublev to reach ATP Finals semifinals

Djokovic is now 2-0 in the Green Group

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Djokovic was again almost perfect on his serve, although Rublev managed to break him in the opening game. Djokovic broke twice in each set and won the match with his 12th ace.

Djokovic is now 2-0 in the Green Group. He beat Casper Ruud in his opening group match.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ruud will face Cameron Norrie later Wednesday. Norrie was called in as the second alternate after 2018 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to withdraw with an injury. Matteo Berrettini was replaced by Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.