Novak Djokovic to attend Australian Open after being granted medical exemption

Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday that he will take part in the Australian Open this month after being granted a medical exemption, ending months of speculation on whether or not the world's No. 1 would be able to participate in the event over uncertainty surrounding his vaccination status.

Djokovic posted a picture to Instagram, seemingly at an airport, saying he was headed to Australia to defend his title and potentially a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC WILL ‘PROBABLY’ MISS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, WON’T BE ‘BLACKMAILED’ OVER VAX STATUS, FATHER SAYS

"Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet," his caption read. "I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission."

Event organizers later confirmed this, adding that his application for a medical exemption was reviewed, in part, by the Victorian Department of Health."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts," the statement read. "One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization guidelines."

Djokovic has declined to reveal his vaccination status in the face of government officials in Australia saying athletes would not get preferential treatment because of their status.

Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino last month during a press conference said the medical exemptions were "not a loophole for privileged tennis players" and should only be used "in exceptional circumstances."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, told Serbian local media back in November that his son would likely not participate in the Australian Open "under these blackmails and conditions," referring to the pressure for Djokovic to reveal his vaccine status.

He has won nine titles at the Australian Open, including the last three, and stands to break the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.