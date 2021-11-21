Novak Djokovic on Australian Open plans after COVID vax mandate: 'We’ll just have to wait and see'

Novak Djokovic’s status for the Australian Open next year is up in the air as it became the first Grand Slam event to require players to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic was asked about his plans for the Australian Open after losing to Alexander Zverev in the ATP Finals. He said, "We’ll see."

"I haven’t been talking to them [the organizers]. I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be. Now that I know, we’ll just have to wait and see," he added, via The Guardian.

In October, Djokovic declined to reveal his vaccination status and said he was unsure whether he would travel to Australia given the tight coronavirus restrictions. He made his comment before the Australian Open decided to require vaccinations for players.

Djokovic said before the ATP Finals match against Zverev he believed taking the vaccine should be a choice.

"The freedom of choice is essential for everyone, whether it’s me or somebody else. Doesn’t really matter whether it’s vaccination or anything else in life. You should have the freedom to choose – in this particular case, what you want to put in your body," he said.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tilley told Australia’s "The Today Show" about the rules for the upcoming event.

"It’s been made very clear when the premier announced several weeks ago that in order to participate at the Australian Open, to come into Victoria, you’ll need to be fully vaccinated. Immediately, we communicated that to the playing group," Tilley said.

"It is the one direction that you take, that you can ensure everyone’s safety. All the playing group understands it. Our patrons will need to be vaccinated, all the staff working the Australian Open need to be vaccinated.

"When we’re in a state where there’s more than 90% of the population fully vaccinated, it’s the right thing to do."

The Serbian superstar is the No. 1 tennis player in the world. He’s won three straight Australian Open titles and nine overall.