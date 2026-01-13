Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman avoids criminal charge after incident at wrestling match

Freeman was accused of battery

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman avoided a criminal charge on Monday after he was accused of battery in an incident at his son’s high school wrestling match, officials said.

St. Joseph's County Prosecutor's Office in Indiana declined to bring charges against the longtime football coach. New Prairie High School assistant coach Chris Fleeger filed a police report alleging that Freeman pushed him following a match that Freeman’s son, Vinny, was wrestling in.

Marcus Freeman at a college basketball game

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman and team are honored in the first half of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the SMU Mustangs at the Purcell Pavilion on Feb. 19, 2025. (Matt Cashore/Imagn Images)

The Mishawaka Police Department launched an investigation into the incident but left it in the prosecutor’s hands.

"On January 3, 2026, officers with the Mishawaka Police Department responded to a complaint of a battery that occurred at a high-school wrestling tournament hosted at Mishawaka High School involving Marcus Freeman," the prosecutor’s office said, via the South Bend Tribune. "The incident occurred at the exit doors to the gymnasium and was captured on video surveillance. Numerous witnesses were interviewed by police. That investigation was thereafter tendered to this office.

"After reviewing the Mishawaka Police Department’s investigation into this incident, the Prosecutor’s Office has determined that no criminal battery occurred. As such, no criminal charges will be filed against Mr. Freeman."

Marcus Freeman talks to reporters

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman speaks to reporters in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)

The alleged incident occurred during the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational. Freeman and Penn coach Brad Harper allegedly exchanged words with Fleeger as Freeman, his son and the Penn coach were walking out of the gym. Freeman’s wife, Joanna, was also accused of getting into a shouting match with Fleeger before police intervened, according to the paper.

Notre Dame defended Freeman in a statement on Sunday.

"Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman's son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach," the statement read. "Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation.

"At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded."

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman on the sideline

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman adjusts his radio against the Boise State Broncos at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. (Michael Caterina/Imagn Images)

Freeman is set to return to the Fighting Irish for the 2026 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

