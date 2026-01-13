Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman avoids criminal charge after incident at wrestling match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman avoided a criminal charge on Monday after he was accused of battery in an incident at his son’s high school wrestling match, officials said.

St. Joseph's County Prosecutor's Office in Indiana declined to bring charges against the longtime football coach. New Prairie High School assistant coach Chris Fleeger filed a police report alleging that Freeman pushed him following a match that Freeman’s son, Vinny, was wrestling in.

The Mishawaka Police Department launched an investigation into the incident but left it in the prosecutor’s hands.

"On January 3, 2026, officers with the Mishawaka Police Department responded to a complaint of a battery that occurred at a high-school wrestling tournament hosted at Mishawaka High School involving Marcus Freeman," the prosecutor’s office said, via the South Bend Tribune. "The incident occurred at the exit doors to the gymnasium and was captured on video surveillance. Numerous witnesses were interviewed by police. That investigation was thereafter tendered to this office.

"After reviewing the Mishawaka Police Department’s investigation into this incident, the Prosecutor’s Office has determined that no criminal battery occurred. As such, no criminal charges will be filed against Mr. Freeman."

The alleged incident occurred during the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational. Freeman and Penn coach Brad Harper allegedly exchanged words with Fleeger as Freeman, his son and the Penn coach were walking out of the gym. Freeman’s wife, Joanna, was also accused of getting into a shouting match with Fleeger before police intervened, according to the paper.

Notre Dame defended Freeman in a statement on Sunday.

"Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman's son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach," the statement read. "Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation.

"At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded."

Freeman is set to return to the Fighting Irish for the 2026 season.