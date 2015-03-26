Northern Iowa QB Rennie 'questionable' with ankle injury

Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley on Wednesday said starting quarterback Tirrell Rennie is questionable for Saturday's home game against Youngstown State because of a right ankle injury.

Rennie, a senior who is averaging 251 yards of total offense per game, was injured when he slid on the turf at North Dakota State last Saturday. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Jared Lanpher, who would start against Youngstown State if Rennie is unavailable.

"It's still the same offense, but it changes (with Lanpher) because the emphasis the opponent will look at the quarterback is probably the biggest change," Farley said.

Lanpher is "a good player as well, but he just doesn't have the burst of speed that Tirrell has. So I think that's probably the most significant difference."

UNI safety Tre'Darrius Canady remains sidelined with a knee injury that Panthers coaches hope is a strain and not an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Sixth-ranked UNI (6-2, 5-1) is in second place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Panthers have won the last 10 meetings with Youngstown State (5-3, 3-2).