Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Carolina Hurricanes

North Carolina gov cross-checks Devils after loss to Hurricanes: 'Too good for such dirty play'

Hurricanes beat the Devils on Saturday, 5-2

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took a shot at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday after the team lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-2.

Cooper, a Hurricanes fan, wrote in a post on social media he was happy his favorite team was finished with the Devils for the rest of the regular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roy Cooper in November 2024

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper speaks during a North Carolina League of Municipalities meeting at Foothills Higher Education Conference Center in Morganton, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Andrew Nelles / USA Today Network / via Imagn Images )

"Glad our @Canes are done with the @NJDevils for the regular season," the Democrat governor wrote on X. "Great win tonight while surviving some vicious hits. Devils are too good for such dirty play."

The Devils were slapped for five penalties in the loss for 21 minutes. The Hurricanes suffered through four penalties for eight minutes. Each team had 41 hits on each other.

The game was tied going into the third period. Ondrej Palat scored early in the third period on assists from Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton. Carolina answered quickly.

EX-TRUDEAU ADVISER CASTS DOUBT ON CANADIAN PM'S FUTURE AFTER TRUMP FLOATS WAYNE GRETZKY IDEA

Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate

The Carolina Hurricanes huddle during a timeout during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Sebastian Aho tied the game seconds later. Then, Jackson Blake scored the go-ahead goal. Jack Roslovic scored two times after Blake to keep the Devils at an arm’s length.

New Jersey had beaten Carolina on Friday night, 4-2.

Both teams are the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference and could be on a collision course for the conference finals come spring.

New Jersey players celebrate

New Jersey Devils players celebrate after a goal by teammate Paul Cotter during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Devils are 24-12-3 (51 points) and lead the Metropolitan Division. Carolina is in third place in the division with a 22-13-1 (45 points) record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.