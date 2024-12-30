North Carolina gov cross-checks Devils after loss to Hurricanes: 'Too good for such dirty play'

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took a shot at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday after the team lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-2.

Cooper, a Hurricanes fan, wrote in a post on social media he was happy his favorite team was finished with the Devils for the rest of the regular season.

"Glad our @Canes are done with the @NJDevils for the regular season," the Democrat governor wrote on X. "Great win tonight while surviving some vicious hits. Devils are too good for such dirty play."

The Devils were slapped for five penalties in the loss for 21 minutes. The Hurricanes suffered through four penalties for eight minutes. Each team had 41 hits on each other.

The game was tied going into the third period. Ondrej Palat scored early in the third period on assists from Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton. Carolina answered quickly.

Sebastian Aho tied the game seconds later. Then, Jackson Blake scored the go-ahead goal. Jack Roslovic scored two times after Blake to keep the Devils at an arm’s length.

New Jersey had beaten Carolina on Friday night, 4-2.

Both teams are the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference and could be on a collision course for the conference finals come spring.

The Devils are 24-12-3 (51 points) and lead the Metropolitan Division. Carolina is in third place in the division with a 22-13-1 (45 points) record.