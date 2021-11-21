North Carolina college football player, 19, killed in shooting, police say

Lenoir-Rhyne University football player Omari Alexander was shot and killed early Saturday, police in North Carolina said.

Alexander, 19, was shot and killed outside of a Hickory apartment complex at around 1 a.m., police said. He was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when someone fired into the vehicle, according to FOX46 Charlotte. Authorities arriving at the scene found Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The school confirmed Alexander’s death on Twitter.

"Lenoir-Rhyne is grieving the loss of Omari Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore from Concord, NC and member of the football team, who was killed overnight in an off-campus incident in Hickory. Out of respect for his family, the university will have no further comment at this time," the school said.

Police opened a homicide investigation into the shooting but no suspect has been named.

Alexander was a redshirt freshman and was back home after the team lost in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs to Bowie State. He was listed as a tight end on the roster.

"Omari was a special young man who had a bright future. He will always be remembered fondly by his teammates and the LR community," Lenoir-Rhyne vice president of athletics Kim Pate said in a statement.