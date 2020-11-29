Noah Fant, Jerry Jeudy speak out after NFL deems Broncos quarterbacks ineligible for Week 12 game

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took jabs at the NFL after the league disqualified all of the team's quarterbacks for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Fant and Jeudy both spoke out on Twitter at the NFL’s decision.

“I’m not one to complain, but @NFL y’all can’t possibly send us into a game without a QB. The most important position to a offense. We don’t even got a back up....” Fant tweeted

Jeudy added: “NFL really gonna do us like that doe.”

Drew Lock and each of the team’s other three quarterbacks were deemed ineligible because of close contact with Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

"With NFL/NFLPA protocols mandating a five-day quarantine period for high-risk close contacts, we were informed by the league that Lock, [Brett] Rypien and [Blake] Bortles will be ineligible to participate in Sunday's game against New Orleans," the Broncos wrote in a statement posted online.

"We will continue to work closely with the NFL whenever there is a positive COVID-19 case, including sharing all available information in a thorough and timely manner to ensure the safety of our team."

The news came as the league and other sports organizations, like the rest of the world, continued to grapple with the devastating virus, which has infected more than 62 million people worldwide and killed more than 1.4 million globally, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A source speaking on condition of anonymity told the Associated Press that all four quarterbacks apparently weren't wearing masks while together, as required by the league's pandemic protocols.

Running back Royce Freeman was being prepared for the quarterback role along with Hinton, the AP reported. Freeman was already considered an emergency quarterback, the AP reported.

The Broncos announced Sunday that Kendall Hinton would play quarterback against the New Orleans Saints.

