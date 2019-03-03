No sweat! Defensive lineman sets 40-yard dash record at NFL Combine

No sweat!

Defensive lineman Montez Sweat just broke a record.

The 6-6, 260-pound Mississippi State edge rusher set the NFL Combine on fire Sunday, running the 40-yard dash officially in 4.41 seconds, topping the mark of 4.43 set by Emanuel Lawson in 2006, according to the Washington Post.

LEGENDARY INDIANA UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL COACH BOB KNIGHT IS ‘NOT WELL,’ HOOSIERS RADIO ANNOUNCER SAYS

Sweat was so fast, he was wide-receiver fast.

A 4.41 would rate for eighth-best among this year’s combine receivers, the NFL said.

Only one running back — Oklahoma State’s Justice Hill — recorded a mark faster than Sweat’s.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next will be what round and for what team Sweat shall hear his name during the NFL draft in Nashville on April 25!

“I mean, obviously I’m blessed with whoever takes me in the draft,” Sweat said on Saturday, USA Today reported. “I’m going to give my all for whoever, but any team that takes me, they’re getting a winner.”