No charges to be filed against 49ers' McDonald in domestic violence probe

The Santa Clara County district attorney's office has declined to file charges against San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ray McDonald in a felony domestic violence investigation stemming from his Aug. 31 arrest.

Prosecutors said in a release that they were unable to charge McDonald because of conflicting versions of what happened, a lack of verifiable eyewitnesses and a significant lack of cooperation by the alleged victim, McDonald's fiancee.

The arrest came only days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced stiffer penalties for players accused of domestic violence, including a six-week suspension for a first offense and at least a year for a second.