Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

No charges to be filed against 49ers' McDonald in domestic violence probe

By | Associated Press
Nov. 2, 2014: St. Louis Rams quarterback Austin Davis (9) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Ray McDonald (91) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP)

Nov. 2, 2014: St. Louis Rams quarterback Austin Davis (9) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Ray McDonald (91) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Santa Clara County district attorney's office has declined to file charges against San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ray McDonald in a felony domestic violence investigation stemming from his Aug. 31 arrest.

Prosecutors said in a release that they were unable to charge McDonald because of conflicting versions of what happened, a lack of verifiable eyewitnesses and a significant lack of cooperation by the alleged victim, McDonald's fiancee.

The arrest came only days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced stiffer penalties for players accused of domestic violence, including a six-week suspension for a first offense and at least a year for a second.