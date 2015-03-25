No. 3 seed Penn State seeks repeat in Baton Rouge; LSU, Cal Poly, Green Bay have other ideas

Penn State coach Coquese Washington says the Lady Lions are happy to open the NCAA tournament in Baton Rouge for the second straight season, even if it means being on the road despite being the top seed at their site.

Any sense of deja-vu is comforting for Penn State, which advanced out of Baton Rouge last year with victories over UTEP and host LSU.

The No. 3 seed Lady Lions have most of their leaders back, including Big Ten player of the year Maggie Lucas, heading into Sunday evening's first-round game against a 14th-seeded Cal Poly team in its first ever tournament.

In the second game in Baton Rouge, sixth-seeded LSU hosts No. 11 seed Green Bay, which enters its fifth straight NCAA tournament riding a 24-game winning streak.