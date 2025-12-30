No. 13 Nebraska Remains Undefeated After Big Win vs. New Hampshire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No. 13 Nebraska, led by Pryce Sandfort's 19 points, shook off a second straight slow start to beat New Hampshire 86-55 on Tuesday night and go undefeated in nonconference play for the first time since 1928-29.

The Cornhuskers (13-0) extended the best start in program history but not before the Wildcats (4-9) of America East, like North Dakota of the Summit League nine days earlier, caused some anxious moments.

The Huskers led by just three at halftime but were much sharper on both ends after that and will ride momentum into Friday night's Big Ten home game against ninth-ranked Michigan State.

Braden Frager scored 15 points and Berke Buyuktuncel added 14 for the Huskers. Jack Graham had 15 of his 17 points in the first half to lead New Hampshire.

Sandfort's 3-pointer put the Huskers up 21 with 10 minutes left. By then, New Hampshire looked spent. The Wildcats, who shot 47% from the floor and made eight 3s in the first half, went 11 1/2 minutes without a field goal as Nebraska pulled away. The Huskers outscored the Wildcats 45-17 in the second half and finished with a 42-12 advantage in the paint.

The Wildcats, who haven't beaten a power-conference opponent since 2022, kept things close early. They led 25-20 after R.J. Kennedy and Jack Graham combined for four straight 3s and never trailed by more than seven until 15 minutes were left in the game.

The Huskers are among six unbeaten teams in the country.

Up next

New Hampshire hosts Vermont on Saturday.

Nebraska hosts No. 9 Michigan State on Friday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.