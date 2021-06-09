No. 1 Djokovic reaches 40th Grand Slam semifinal

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has reached his 40th Grand Slam semifinal after beating ninth-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Djokovic converted his third match point and then let out a huge roar. Then he turned to his box and roared again.

The match was suspended in the fourth set for about 20 minutes after a pandemic-related curfew set at 11 p.m. met with some resistance and fans had to be ushered out.

Only Roger Federer has more major semifinal appearances in men’s tennis history with 46. Djokovic’s 11th semifinal at Roland Garros is second behind only defending champion Rafael Nadal’s tally of 14.

The semifinal between Djokovic and Nadal on Friday will be the pair’s 58th meeting in their dazzling careers.

Djokovic is an 18-time Grand Slam champion who holds a 29-28 head-to-head edge against Nadal, who holds 20 major titles.

But Nadal leads 7-1 at the French Open, including a victory in last year’s final. He has 13 French Open titles compared to one for Djokovic.