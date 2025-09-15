NJ town points to state's flag status after Jets legend's criticism following Charlie Kirk assassintion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey town that faced criticism for flying an American flag at full staff despite President Donald Trump’s order to lower flags on government buildings to half-staff in honor of Charlie Kirk defended its decision on Monday.

New York Jets great Nick Mangold may have been the loudest critic as he blasted Madison with a social media post showing the flag at full staff.

However, Madison officials wrote in a Facebook post that it was following the state’s directive.

"Over the weekend, we received questions about the lowering of the American flag in the borough. Madison’s policy is to follow the State of New Jersey’s daily flag status," the town said in a post with a link to New Jersey’s flag status. "Over the weekend, the status was ‘full staff.’

"The Borough of Madison condemns all forms of political violence and rejects hate in every form. We remain committed to bringing people together around our shared values and ideals."

Mangold, the seven-time Pro Bowl center and two-time All-Pro selection, was among those upset with the town’s decision.

LIV GOLF STAR PHIL MICKELSON SLAMS 'DISGUSTING RHETORIC' AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

"I’m disgusted and saddened by my town (Madison) and my state (New Jersey)," he wrote on X. "This is wrong on so many levels… as an American husband and father was assassinated for expressing his right to free speech."

Mangold tagged New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the two gubernatorial candidates who are fighting to succeed Murphy, state Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli.

Officials in Bergen County, New Jersey, also came under fire for the same flag decision.

Trump’s proclamation to have the flags at half-staff came after Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem.

Since then, several remembrances and vigils have been held across the country to honor Kirk. Several NFL teams held moments of silence during Sunday’s games.