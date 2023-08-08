Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Women’s World Cup
Published

Nigeria's Michelle Alozie has classy reaction after England's Lauren James steps on her

James was hit with a red card, but England won the match

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie took the high road on Tuesday when she addressed the incident with England soccer star Lauren James during their Women’s World Cup matchup.

James stepped on Alozie during the match and was issued a red card. England later won the match in penalties over Nigeria to advance to the quarterfinals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lauren James and Michelle Alozie

Lauren James steps on Michelle Alozie during their Women's World Cup match. (AP/Getty Images)

After a day of taking it all in, Alozie had a classy message for James on social media.

"Abeg, rest," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments.

"All respect for Lauren James."

The English forward saw the message and also responded. She apologized to Alozie over the incident.

"All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened," James added.

SWEDEN STUNS USWNT IN PENALTIES; DEFENDING WOMEN'S WORLD CUP CHAMPS ELIMINATED

"Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."

The incident occurred in the 87th minute of the match. James and Alozie collided going for the ball. As Alozie lay on the ground, James stepped on her back.

Michelle Alozie in disbelief

Michelle Alozie reacts during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on Aug. 7, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

James was initially issued a yellow card by Honduran referee Melissa Borjas. However, after VAR review, she pulled that card and issued the straight red, as James walked off the pitch in disappointment. 

James had scored three goals in England’s first three matches, so her ejection from the match, as well as being a woman down for the rest of it, was a big blow for the Lionesses. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michelle Alozie looks on

Michelle Alozie looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on Aug. 7, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

England will play Colombia in the quarterfinals without the Chelsea star.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.