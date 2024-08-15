Nicolas Cage to play John Madden in big-budget biopic

Legendary NFL broadcaster and Super Bowl-winning coach John Madden will be Nicolas Cage's next role.

Cage has been cast to play Madden in an upcoming biopic by Amazon MGM Studios, the film’s director, David O. Russell, said in a statement Thursday.

"Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden," Russell said in a statement.

"Together with the ferocious style, focus and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s."

Cage will take on the role nearly three years after Madden died at the age of 85. A release date for the movie has not yet been announced.

The movie will reportedly focus on the origins of Madden's NFL video game franchise, "Madden NFL," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The video game series, which began in 1988 and was developed and published by EA Sports, was arguably the crown jewel of Madden's portfolio.

The video game series is one of the most profitable and highest-selling digital entertainment franchises in history. The product's dominance is directly tied to an exclusive licensing deal that EA signed with the NFL in 2005, making it the only video game that could use official NFL teams and players.

Last year marked the 24th consecutive year the latest Madden installment debuted as a top-selling game, according to The NPD Group's monthly sales report.

Cage's casting comes amid a flury of rumors of other star actors being considered. Will Ferrell was among the actors previously rumored to be playing Madden in Russell's film. Hugh Jackman was later rumored to be portraying Madden.

Another competing project focused on Madden's career outside of the video game series is also in development, according to Deadline. That project is a limited TV series directed by Gavin O'Connor with Tom Brady's production company among those reportedly involved.

