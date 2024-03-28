Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban sending emails and learning table etiquette as part of wife's 'Ten Commandments of Retirement'

Saban retired in January after 17 years at Alabama

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Once the face of Alabama football, Nick Saban is now learning to adjust to normal life. 

Saban officially retired on Jan. 10 after winning seven national championships, six of which came during his 17-year tenure with the Crimson Tide. But now the legendary head coach is learning how to send out emails, pick up his own prescriptions and even proper table etiquette.  

Nick Saban coaches in the CFP

Nick Saban, who won seven national championships and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse that included six of those titles in just 17 seasons, retired in January.  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

During an in-depth conversation with ESPN, Saban revealed that just one day after announcing his retirement, his wife, known as Miss Terry, gave him what she called "The Ten Commandments of Retirement."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Without giving away too much, Saban said one of the most prominent things on the list included waiting for his wife of 52 years to join him at the dinner table and leaving a little left on his plate to be polite — at least when dining out. 

"So at our first dinner at home, he brought his plate to me with half a pickle on it and said, 'To be polite!'" Miss Terry told the outlet.

Nick and Terry Saban celebrate

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry Saban after defeating the Florida Gators 29-15 in the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Dec. 5, 2015.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LEGENDARY COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACH NICK SABAN UNVEILS MAJOR LIFESTYLE CHANGES SINCE RETIRING

Getting Miss Terry a blanket when the couple sits down on the couch, a "courtesy" she’s done for Saban for years, is another retirement commandment. 

Saban is also learning some technology basics, Miss Terry told ESPN. 

"He's actually texting and reading his own emails and sent his first-ever email," she said. "He even took his first trip to the pharmacy to pick up his first prescription. He's actually quite proud of himself."

Nick and Terry Saban

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates the victory over the Oklahoma Sooners with his wife Terry Saban after the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 29, 2018. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite adjusting to life at home, Saban won’t be too far from the sidelines. 

He will remain involved in the football program in a "supportive" capacity and will soon begin his role as a panelist on ESPN's "College GameDay" later this year.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.