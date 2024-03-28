Nick Saban sending emails and learning table etiquette as part of wife's 'Ten Commandments of Retirement'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Once the face of Alabama football, Nick Saban is now learning to adjust to normal life.

Saban officially retired on Jan. 10 after winning seven national championships, six of which came during his 17-year tenure with the Crimson Tide. But now the legendary head coach is learning how to send out emails, pick up his own prescriptions and even proper table etiquette.

During an in-depth conversation with ESPN, Saban revealed that just one day after announcing his retirement, his wife, known as Miss Terry, gave him what she called "The Ten Commandments of Retirement."

Without giving away too much, Saban said one of the most prominent things on the list included waiting for his wife of 52 years to join him at the dinner table and leaving a little left on his plate to be polite — at least when dining out.

"So at our first dinner at home, he brought his plate to me with half a pickle on it and said, 'To be polite!'" Miss Terry told the outlet.

Getting Miss Terry a blanket when the couple sits down on the couch, a "courtesy" she’s done for Saban for years, is another retirement commandment.

Saban is also learning some technology basics, Miss Terry told ESPN.

"He's actually texting and reading his own emails and sent his first-ever email," she said. "He even took his first trip to the pharmacy to pick up his first prescription. He's actually quite proud of himself."

Despite adjusting to life at home, Saban won’t be too far from the sidelines.

He will remain involved in the football program in a "supportive" capacity and will soon begin his role as a panelist on ESPN's "College GameDay" later this year.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.