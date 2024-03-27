Legendary college football coach Nick Saban unveils major lifestyle changes since retiring

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Nick Saban has maintained a busy schedule for the past few decades. But earlier this year, the seven-time college football national champion decided to step away from the sidelines.

Shortly after Saban's retirement, Alabama announced that Kalen DeBoer would leave the Washington Huskies and take the head coaching role in Tusccaloossa. Saban is expected to remain involved in Alabama's football program in a "supportive" capacity. But, his schedule will certainly no longer be completely filled with the responsibilities that come with being a head coach.

"I want to bring the least amount of attention to me being around here as possible," Saban told ESPN. "So I want to be supportive. I want to be helpful, but I don't want to be looking over anybody's shoulder."

Saban will also step into his new role as a panelist on ESPN's "College GameDay" later this year. But for now, he appears to be enjoying his more laid back lifestyle.

He recently opened up about the biggest adjustments he's faced since he stopped coaching.

"The biggest change for me as a person is that I lived my whole life for the last 50 years being in a hurry," Saban told ESPN's Chris Low. "It was, ‘Hurry up to go here. Hurry up to go there. Don’t be late for this meeting. You’ve got another meeting in an hour. What are you going to say to the staff? What are you going to say to the team?’"

Saban added that when he was leading football programs, it was difficult for him to relax even when he was on vacation.

"I mean, it was just deadline after deadline after deadline. Even when I was driving to the lake to go on vacation, I’d be in a hurry, and for what? But that’s just how you were built."

But, Saban seems to be finding ways to unplug during his newfound downtime.

"He’s actually texting and reading his own emails and sent his first-ever email," Saban's wife Terry told ESPN. "He even took his first trip to the pharmacy to pick up his first prescription. He’s actually quite proud of himself."