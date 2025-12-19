Nick Saban questions Texas A&M crowd noise before Aggies face Miami in playoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite dropping their regular-season finale to in-state rival Texas, the Texas A&M Aggies qualified for the College Football Playoff and earned the right to host a first-round game at Kyle Field.

Nick Saban, who won seven national championships during his storied coaching career, experienced his fair share of hostile environments on road trips.

But the former Alabama coach and current ESPN college football analyst floated a surprising theory about how Texas A&M turns up the volume to try to keep opposing teams off balance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Saban did describe Kyle Field as one of the sport's "noisiest" atmospheres, he also claimed the stadium's operators have leaned on artificial crowd noise to pump up the volume during games.

CFP INTRIGUE RANKINGS: WHICH FIRST-ROUND GAMES HAVE THE BEST STORYLINES?

"I did more complaining to the SEC office—it was more than complaining that I don’t really want to say on this show—about this is the noisiest place. Plus, they pipe in noise… You can’t hear yourself think when you’re playing out there," he told Pat McAfee on Thursday afternoon.

Adding crowd noise during games does not explicitly violate NCAA rules. However, the policy does mandate a certain level of consistency.

According to the governing body's rulebook: "Artificial crowd noise, by conference policy or mutual consent of the institutions, is allowed. The noise level must be consistent throughout the game for both teams. However, all current rules remain in effect dealing with bands, music and other sounds. When the snap is imminent, the band/music must stop playing. As with all administrative rules, the referee may stop the game and direct game management to adjust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless of the possible presence of artificial noise, the Miami Hurricanes will likely face a raucous crowd when Saturday's first-round CFP game kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.