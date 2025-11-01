Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban recalls regrettable decision made during otherwise storied career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Saban certainly made more good decisions than bad ones during his run to seven national championships as a college football coach.

But Saban, who retired from Alabama after the 2023 season, recently reflected on his regrettable handling of now – Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin during his time with the Crimson Tide. During the latest edition of ESPN's "College GameDay." Saban called himself out for failing to give Sayin an opportunity to shine a couple of seasons ago.

"I think one point I’d like to make about Julian Sayin is he was at Alabama," Saban said. "And the coach at Alabama played him on the scout team for a whole year. What a dumba--."

Sayin enrolled early at Alabama but entered the transfer portal in January 2024, soon after Saban announced his retirement.

Sayin threw just 12 passes in 2024, but this year he's made the most of his first full season as the Buckeyes' full-time starter. The redshirt freshman has racked up 1,872 passing yards and 19 touchdowns through Ohio State's first eight games this season.

Saban's self-deprecating moment happened just steps from Ohio Stadium, as the College GameDay crew visited Columbus for the Buckeyes game against Big Ten rival Penn State.

Ohio State improved to 8-0 with a 34-14 win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Penn State has lost five in a row.

Before Sayin took over starting duties, WIll Howard quarterbacked Ohio State to a College Football Playoff National Championship last season. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ohio State visits Purdue next week.

