Ohio State Buckeyes

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban recalls regrettable decision made during otherwise storied career

Ohio State star QB Julian Sayin had a stint on Alabama's scout team

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Nick Saban certainly made more good decisions than bad ones during his run to seven national championships as a college football coach.

But Saban, who retired from Alabama after the 2023 season, recently reflected on his regrettable handling of now – Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin during his time with the Crimson Tide. During the latest edition of ESPN's "College GameDay." Saban called himself out for failing to give Sayin an opportunity to shine a couple of seasons ago.

"I think one point I’d like to make about Julian Sayin is he was at Alabama," Saban said. "And the coach at Alabama played him on the scout team for a whole year. What a dumba--."

Nick Saban on a TV set

Nick Saban speaks during ESPN's College GameDay at Vanderbilt University on Oct. 25, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Sayin enrolled early at Alabama but entered the transfer portal in January 2024, soon after Saban announced his retirement.

NICK SABAN OFFERS WORDS OF WISDOM AS LANE KIFFIN RUMOR MILL HEATS UP IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHING CAROUSEL

Sayin threw just 12 passes in 2024, but this year he's made the most of his first full season as the Buckeyes' full-time starter. The redshirt freshman has racked up 1,872 passing yards and 19 touchdowns through Ohio State's first eight games this season.

Nick Saban claps on the sideline

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.  (John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports)

Saban's self-deprecating moment happened just steps from Ohio Stadium, as the College GameDay crew visited Columbus for the Buckeyes game against Big Ten rival Penn State.

Ohio State improved to 8-0 with a 34-14 win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Penn State has lost five in a row.

Julian Sayin vs Western Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws a pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Stadium. (Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Before Sayin took over starting duties, WIll Howard quarterbacked Ohio State to a College Football Playoff National Championship last season. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ohio State visits Purdue next week.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

