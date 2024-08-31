Nick Saban dishes hilarious comment regarding Ohio State's $20 million NIL football roster

Nick Saban has expressed his thoughts about the current state of football, including how NIL is fueling players to bounce around the transfer portal based on what type of money they’ll be getting.

The ability for players to capitalize on NIL has led some schools to prosper over others, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, a school that has a $20 million roster based on NIL signings.

Well, Saban had a hilarious comment during ESPN’s "College GameDay," the program he will be featured on after retiring as head coach of Alabama last season, when discussing the Buckeyes’ roster.

"You guys keep talking about a $20 million roster. If you don’t play the right guys, you’ll be s--- out of luck," Saban said candidly.

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language

Saban’s colleagues on the panel cracked up after hearing him cuss on live television. Veteran college analyst Kirk Herbstreit followed up by saying, "Congratulations, you just broke the internet."

Ohio State’s athletic director Ross Bjork told Yahoo Sports in an interview that head coach Ryan Day’s football roster costs $20 million.

On one hand, the astronomical cost points to the amount of talent Day and his coaching staff were able to recruit to Ohio State. But the reality that teams are now recruiting with money as well as selling the players on the program gives teams like the Buckeyes an edge over others.

Among that talent are several players who decided to stay in college despite having a chance to be drafted into the NFL.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, edge rusher Jack Sawyer, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and more chose to stay and continue cashing in on NIL deals while hunting a national title.

Day was also able to land quarterback Will Howard, who transferred after four years at Kansas State. He’s expected to start for the Buckeyes to open the season. And the Buckeyes had 247 Sports’ fifth-ranked recruiting class of 2024, bringing in fresh talent that can make an immediate impact.

The Buckeyes, the No. 2-ranked team in the country to open their season, face off against the Akron Zips on Saturday to begin their hunt into the newly expanded College Football Playoff.