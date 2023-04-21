Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Published

Nick Kyrgios shrugs off Novak Djokovic's claim he would coach Australian star to five grand slam wins

Djokovic beat Kyrgios in last year's Wimbledon final

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik
Any tennis advice from Novak Djokovic is probably good advice. His 22 grand slams are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most ever.

Earlier this week, Djokovic said he would be down to coach a rising star in the tennis world, Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios, 27, has yet to win a grand slam, although he did make it to the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia pose for a photo following their Arena Showdown charity match ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Jan. 13, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

The two have a close relationship off the court, and Djokovic said Kyrgios would win "five (grand) slams with me."

But Kyrgios seems pretty confident he doesn't need coaching from one of the game's all-time greats.

"Hahahah. Instead let's go have a nice dinner and some drinks!" he wrote on his Instagram, via the Mirror.

Novak and Kyrgios after Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia  and Nick Kyrgios of Australia before the men's singles final at Wimbledon July 10, 2022, in London.  (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Kyrgios has been sidelined as he treats a knee injury. He did not participate in the Australian Open, also won by Djokovic.

"Currently taking it day by day with my knee and building up load," Kyrgios wrote on social media last week. "Trying to get back to where I was."

Novak and Kyrgios following Wimbledon

Winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, and runner-up Nick Kyrgios of Australia pose for a photo with their trophies following their men's singles final match at Wimbledon July 10, 2022, in London.  (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He is eyeing a return to the French Open, which kicks off May 28.