This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nick Kyrgios hit with $7,500 fine after latest US Open outburst

Kyrgios complained during the match about the smell of marijuana

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Nick Kyrgios’ latest outburst on the court resulted in yet another fine for the fiery Australian tennis pro. 

During his second-round match at the U.S. Open Wednesday, Kygrios aimed his frustrations at his own team in the player’s box after losing a game in the third set against Benjamin Bonzi despite winning the first two sets. 

He was caught spitting in their direction and began shouting at them over what he deemed a lack of support. 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts against Benjamin Bonzi of France in their men's singles second-round match at the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Aug. 31, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts against Benjamin Bonzi of France in their men's singles second-round match at the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Aug. 31, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"Go home if you’re not going to f---ing support me, bro," Kyrgios shouted toward his group of supporters, which included girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. "You’re not a spectator. 

He received an unsportsmanlike conduct warning immediately after but was later fined $7,500, the highest ever imposed at the U.S. Open, CBS Sports reported. 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts against Benjamin Bonzi of France during a singles match at the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Aug. 31, 2022.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts against Benjamin Bonzi of France during a singles match at the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Aug. 31, 2022. (Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Earlier in the match, Kyrgios also complained to the chair umpire about the odor of marijuana. The official suggested the smell could have been food. 

"Obviously, I’m not going to complain about food smells," Kyrgios responded. "Obviously, not."

He later said he is asthmatic

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacting during a match against Benjamin Bonzi of France Aug. 31, 2022, in the U.S. Open.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacting during a match against Benjamin Bonzi of France Aug. 31, 2022, in the U.S. Open. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe," he said. "Probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points."

Kyrgios advanced to the third round, where he will face American J.J. Wolf Friday night. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

