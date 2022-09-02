Nick Kyrgios hit with $7,500 fine after latest US Open outburst

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Kyrgios’ latest outburst on the court resulted in yet another fine for the fiery Australian tennis pro.

During his second-round match at the U.S. Open Wednesday, Kygrios aimed his frustrations at his own team in the player’s box after losing a game in the third set against Benjamin Bonzi despite winning the first two sets.

He was caught spitting in their direction and began shouting at them over what he deemed a lack of support.

"Go home if you’re not going to f---ing support me, bro," Kyrgios shouted toward his group of supporters, which included girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. "You’re not a spectator.

He received an unsportsmanlike conduct warning immediately after but was later fined $7,500, the highest ever imposed at the U.S. Open, CBS Sports reported.

Earlier in the match, Kyrgios also complained to the chair umpire about the odor of marijuana. The official suggested the smell could have been food.

"Obviously, I’m not going to complain about food smells," Kyrgios responded. "Obviously, not."

He later said he is asthmatic.

"When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe," he said. "Probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points."

Kyrgios advanced to the third round, where he will face American J.J. Wolf Friday night.

