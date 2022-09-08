Expand / Collapse search
Nick Kyrgios fined $14K for latest US Open outburst; fines total $32,500 after fourth-round exit

Kyrgios' $14,000 fine was the biggest of the US Open this year

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for his final act at the U.S. Open Tuesday when he destroyed two rackets after a devastating loss in the fourth round to Karen Khachanov.

Kyrgios, 27, has amassed $32,500 in fines at the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, but his fifth offense – slamming two rackets on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium – earned him the largest fine handed out at the U.S. Open this year, Reuters reported.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov in their men’s singles quarterfinal match of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 6, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  

Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov in their men’s singles quarterfinal match of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 6, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.   (Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

After being defeated by Khachanov 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4, Kyrgios shook the chair umpire’s hand and walked over to his bench to pack his things up.

But he changed course and returned to the court, where he repeatedly slammed his racket on the ground.

Still dealing with his frustrations, Kyrgios grabbed another racket. 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov in a men’s quarterfinal match of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 6, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov in a men’s quarterfinal match of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 6, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"I'm just devastated, obviously," Kyrgios told reporters after the match. "Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now."

Kyrgios was fined $4,000 for yelling obscenities during his win over defending U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and $7,500 for spitting at his own player’s box the previous match, Yahoo Sports reported. 

Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov at the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 6, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov at the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 6, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

He was also fined $4,000 for breaking a racket during a doubles match. 

According to Reuters, the fines will be deducted from Kyrgios’ overall match earnings of $473,200. 


 

