Nick Foles says Rams offense will be 'a lot of fun to play in'

The Rams' offense certainly didn't look too polished in their first preseason game.

But there were some flashes of what it could look like, particularly on the opening drive.

Nick Foles found Lance Kendricks for 26 yards, then got Tavon Austin the ball in space for a 35-yard pickup. Tre Mason carried the ball twice for six yards before an incomplete pass to Jared Cook forced a field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Familiarizing himself with a new system and new players takes time, but Foles believes the offense has potential to be great.

"We have a lot of talent to really stretch the ball downfield that we're going to use, but we also have great running backs and an O-line that's going to do an outstanding job," Foles said in an interview with ESPN. "It's a different offense, but I'm loving the offense. I'm learning the offense and it's going to be a lot of fun to play in."

There's no question the Rams boast a ton of talent on offense, but there are concerns. Can Todd Gurley look like his old self after tearing his ACL last November? Will Tavon Austin finally break out? Will Foles string together a season similar to his 2013 campaign?

If those questions can be answered in the preseason and early in the year, the Rams offense can reach that potential Foles sees in his teammates.

(h/t ESPN)