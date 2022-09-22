Nick Chubb runs through Steelers' defense as Browns wipe out division rival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns were quickly able to wash away their bad loss to the New York Jets with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17, on Thursday night.

It was a similar scenario to Sunday against the Jets, though, as the Steelers tried for the onside kick with less than two minutes to play and a six-point lead for Cleveland. But an offsides penalty wiped away the attempt, and the Browns finished out the game without a crazy comeback. In fact, they collected a last-ditch lateral play that went awry for Pittsburgh in the end zone to cap the win.

Nick Chubb was the tone setter on offense for the Browns. He had yet another great game on the ground, charging his way through the Steelers’ defense. Chubb’s second-half touchdown made it a two-score game in favor of the home team, and he finished with a game-high 113 yards on 23 carries.

Chubb had 87 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets on Sunday and totaled 141 yards on 22 carries in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was very efficient for Cleveland, going 21-for-31 for 220 with two touchdowns and no interceptions thrown.

In the first half, it was the Browns that got on the board first thanks to a mismatch that wide receiver Amari Cooper exploited. His defender gave too much space near the goal line, and a quick slant was right on the money from Brissett for the touchdown.

Cooper finished the game as leader in receiving yards with 101 on seven catches with the score.

The Steelers ended up answering right away following the Cooper touchdown, and it was rookie wide receiver George Pickens who hauled in an impressive one-handed catch down the right sideline for 36 yards. It was a catch that was reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.’s famous catch in 2014 against the Dallas Cowboys, but while that one was a touchdown, Pickens’ grab got the Steelers going on the Browns’ side of the field.

A few plays later, Najee Harris, who ran for 56 yards on 15 carries while catching three balls for nine yards, would rush his way into the end zone to make it a 7-7 game.

From there, it was a back-and-forth shootout as both teams traded touchdowns again on their next drives.

David Njoku went up the ladder to snatch a Brissett pass in the end zone in 1-on-1 coverage for a seven-yard score. But rookie kicker Cade York, who missed an extra point in the team’s loss to the New York Jets that ended up being a decisive one in the end, missed another to make it 13-7.

Chris Boswell would kick his extra point in after Trubisky rushed into the end zone, giving the Steelers a 14-13 lead.

But the Steelers couldn’t find the end zone in the second half, and after that Chubb touchdown, it was all the Browns needed to take the division win for themselves.

The Browns will look to keep their momentum going on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on some long rest for next week.

The Steelers will head back to Pittsburgh next week to prepare for their game against the Jets.