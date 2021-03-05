Ex-NHL star Sean Avery caught on video breaking car mirror in heated exchange with LA driver

Former NHL star Sean Avery got into a heated altercation with a man in Los Angeles on Thursday morning and was captured on video breaking the man’s car mirror.

Video obtained by TMZ Sports shows a man, identified only as Niku by the outlet, driving a car while Avery seemingly jogs after him. As the car slows down, the former New York Rangers center opens Niku’s car door while laughing before the man pulls it shut.

The odd scene escalated as the man rolled down his window to call Avery a "psychopath," which prompted him to run in front of the vehicle and rest on the hood. Niku honks the horn as a smiling Avery doesn’t budge.

As the driver appears to turn the car, Avery elbows the car window, knocking it right off.

In a second video obtained by TMZ Sports, Avery claims he’s the victim after the driver of a Prius hit him.

Avery alleged the man "tried to run me over," and while he was not seriously injured, "my leg’s a little hurt."

Avery also said he didn’t seem to recognize the man, but according to Niku, this wasn’t their first encounter.

Niku told TMZ Sports he was involved in another confrontation in February after he unintentionally blocked the road for Avery. When he backed up to let Avery by, Avery allegedly yelled "slow down, you fat f---" several times.

Niku says Avery recognized him from the incident and that’s what prompted Thursday’s confrontation.

Police were called to the scene but no further information was available, according to TMZ Sports.