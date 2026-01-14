NHL fans mock Italy's Olympic hockey arena for tiny jumbotron amid mounting criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NHL and NHLPA officials said they were encouraged by progress on Italy’s "still-under-construction" ice hockey rink for the 2026 Winter Olympics next month, even as fans on social media continue to mock the construction of the arena amid mounting scrutiny in the lead-up to the Games.

The NHL’s long-awaited return to the Winter Olympics has been clouded by criticism over the construction of the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, which will welcome the league’s players to the Games for the first time in over a decade.

Last month, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly doubled down on warnings about the league’s participation in the Games, stating that players would not travel to Italy if the rink was deemed unsafe.

Concerns about the size and construction schedule of the primary rink had surfaced in the weeks leading up to his comments, with Daly noting that he was "cautiously optimistic" it would be completed in time.

But officials seemed pleased with the rink after test events this past weekend. Fans, however, continued their criticism, with many mocking the arena’s unusually small jumbotron.

"The Olympic Hockey rink in Milan is finally complete," one post on X read. "Instead of installing a jumbotron they opted for an iPad."

"UPDATE they finally completed the Olympic hockey rink by hanging a refurbished iPad Mini from the ceiling so people can watch the highlights," another post read.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston shared several updates on social media from inside the rink. In one post, which featured the controversial jumbotron, Johnston commended the "good sightlines and acoustics."

But fans were quick to call out the size of the screen again.

"Thats not a jumbotron thats just a tron," one user commented.

"What is this, a Jumbotron for ants?!"

The NHL and NHLPA released a joint statement calling the weekend’s test events "a good trial run" which "provided important insight into the current status" of construction. But the statement also revealed that there’s still work to be done before play begins on Feb. 5.

"While challenges are inherent with new ice and a still-under-construction venue, we expect that the work necessary to address all remaining issues will continue around the clock," they said in a statement. "The NHL and NHLPA will continue to monitor the situation, standing ready to consult and advise on the work being done to ensure that the local organizing committee, the IOC, and the IIHF deliver a tournament and playing conditions befitting the world’s best players."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.