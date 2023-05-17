NHL coach shuts down rumors about Rangers head coaching vacancy

The New York Rangers are searching for a new head coach after mutually agreeing to part ways with Gerard Gallant earlier this month in the wake of a disappointing first-round exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

While fans continue to speculate over whom the organization will pick next, one NHL coach has already removed his name from the mix.

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told the New York Post on Wednesday that he has no intention of leaving the organization despite a brutal season that saw the Penguins miss the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

NEW YORK RANGERS PART WAYS WITH COACH GERARD GALLANT FOLLOWING FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF EXIT

"No, I am under contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, here for the long haul," he told the outlet.

Sullivan, who played in the NHL for more than a decade, first joined the Penguins in 2015. He holds the record for the most wins in team history and led the franchise to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

In August, he signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him coaching in Pittsburgh through the 2026-2027 season.

But the Penguins saw sweeping changes after this past season, which included the firings of general manager Ron Hextall and director of hockey operations Brian Burke, that may have sparked the rumors about Sullivan.

As it stands, the Rangers are still searching for a replacement for Gallant.

The longtime NHL head coach was fired after two seasons in New York. In 2022, he led the Rangers to the Eastern Conference Finals where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.