NHL All-Star Game anthem singer wears pro-Palestinian attire, sparks outrage: ‘Mind-boggling’

The NHL has come under fire after singer Kiana Lede wore pro-Palestinian attire while singing the U.S. national anthem at the league’s All-Star Game.

The 26-year-old Los Angeles-based singer was invited by the NHL to perform the national anthem in Toronto for the All-Star Game.

Lede, who is known for supporting the Palestinians amid the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, wore a cardigan-style sweater that resembled a keffiyeh, which has gained popularity among those who are pro-Palestinian.

The black and white checkered keffiyeh has become a symbol of solidarity worldwide for those who are pro-Palestinian, and it seemed to be the same pattern as Lede’s cardigan.

The NHL did not immediately answer Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

Lede has been outspoken about her support for the Palestinians, which is why some took exception to her singing at the All-Star Game.

GRAMMY WINNER MICHAEL BUBLÉ ADMITS HE WAS HIGH ON MUSHROOMS DURING NHL ALL-STAR GAME DRAFT

"B’nai Brith Canada is appalled and perplexed that a performer who has publicly stirred up crowds in the past by leading the genocidal chant ‘From the river to the sea’ — hateful words calling for the destruction of Israel and its people — was retained to sing the U.S. national anthem at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto Saturday," said B’nai Brith Canada communications director Marty York, per the Toronto Sun.

"It’s mind-boggling. This woman has a track record of making dangerous comments to encourage hate against Jews."

Lede has posted multiple times on social media in support of the Palestinians, including a Dec. 11, 2023, post.

"I try to live my life and build my career around rawness, awareness, empathy, community. That doesn’t stop at my shows. So I ask that if you own a keffiyeh, please wear it. If you can show any sign that you support the Palestinian people, do it," Lede wrote with a heart and Palestinian flag emoji.

"And if you’re a Zionist…feel free to stay your ass at home."

She also shared a photo of herself wearing a keffiyeh in a post on the previous day; she captioned the image, "Wear it everyday," along with a Palestinian flag emoji.

"A singer, who has told people who support Israel to stay home, is given the red carpet treatment at the NHL All Star game," the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs posted on X. "It’s unfortunate before giving her one of their largest platforms of the year that the NHL didn’t look into her more. She has a record of divisive and harmful statements that have only served to encourage hate against a large portion of the Jewish community."

Lede sparked controversy in December last year when she was heard saying the controversial slogan, "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free," during one of her concerts.

"I want to make it clear," Lede posted on X five days after the bloody Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists in Israel. "I do NOT condone a single thing HAMAS has done. No innocent people should be murdered or be a victim of SA. I understand this is a very complex situation. I will say again, Hamas is not Palestine. The Israeli GOV is usin (sic) it’s power to commit genocide."

"Also I think the way the American government has taken a side and gave the microphone to Israel about this horrific incident is doin (sic) enough. My goal is to speak out for the thousands [of] Palestinians who are bein (sic) muted by our gov and main stream media."

"Clearly, the NHL failed to do its due diligence by approving this woman for this role," said York, per the Toronto Sun. "NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has some explaining to do and needs to conduct an investigation about how this offensive singer could have been involved in the league’s showcase event."