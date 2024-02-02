Grammy winner Michael Bublé admits he was high on mushrooms during NHL All-Star Game draft

Michael Bublé was on a trip to Toronto in more ways than one on Thursday night.

The four-time Grammy Award winner is a die-hard Vancouver Canucks fan — so much so that he once canceled a concert because the Canucks were playing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final (they lost).

So, with his love for hockey, Bublé was tapped as a celebrity captain for the NHL All-Star Game draft, along with Justin Bieber (whose clothing brand, Drew House, designed the jerseys), Will Arnett and Tate McRae.

Bublé was a co-captain with the Canucks' Quinn Hughes and his younger brother, New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes. However, it appears that he wasn't exactly in the right headspace to be drafting a team.

In speaking with the media after the draft, Bublé was bragging about his fantasy hockey skills, but out of nowhere, he made quite the admission.

The singer-songwriter said a friend had given him "a microdose of mushroom," but it turned out "he was lying."

"So, I’ll be honest, I thought I was in ‘Blades of Glory’ for most of the time that I was out there until it sort of settled down," Bublé said, citing the 2007 sports comedy film that Arnett starred in with Will Ferrell, Jon Heder and Amy Poehler.

"And then I realized, ‘Holy s---. I am at the NHL All-Star Game.’"

Bublé's mind wasn't in that rough a space, though, as he still selected Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov, the NHL's points leader, with the first selection.

Bublé and Quinn used their Vancouver bias to select four Canucks in the draft, and Jack was able to nab fellow Devils teammate Jesper Bratt.

The skills competition is set to take place Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while the game will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

