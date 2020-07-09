NFL's reported health protocols include no jersey swaps after games

The NFL will reportedly limit in-game interactions for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to mitigate the risk players will potentially face on the field.

Teams will be forbidden from having interactions 6 feet from each other following games and jersey swaps, most commonly done after games, will also be banned, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

Additionally, on-field fan seating is banned, teams must travel to the stadiums on a bus and there will be no media access in the locker room, according to the NFL Network.

Gameday workers in the bench area will be required to wear a mask and anyone with access to the bench will need to have their temperatures taken, the report said. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees or higher will reportedly not be allowed to enter the stadium on game day.

Coaches will not need to wear masks.

The NFL-NFLPA protocols were reportedly distributed Wednesday.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was among those to comment on the latest reported rules.

“This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game,” he tweeted.

The NFL has yet to officially release a statement on the new rules and regulations.