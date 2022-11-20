Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams
Published

NFLPA monitoring Matthew Stafford situation after Rams' quarterback exits game vs Saints early: report

Stafford exited the game with the Rams trailing 24-14

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is being evaluated by doctors following Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints after leaving the game early in what could be his second concussion in just three weeks. 

And, according to one report, the NFL Players Association is now monitoring the situation. 

Head coach Sean McVay did not give a definitive answer on Stafford’s status after the game, saying he would need more information from the medical team before making a decision.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.  (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

"I need to talk to the doctors," he said during his post game presser. "Obviously we need to make a smart decision for Matthew and see where we’re at with that. I know how he was feeling, and we made the decision it was going to be in his best interest to not have him continue to play."

SAINTS HAND RAMS FOURTH STRAIGHT LOSS; ANDY DALTON SHINES AT HOME

"As far as it relates to Matthew, we're going to be smart for him," he added later. "He's such a warrior, he's such a stud competitor. I know how bad he wants to be out there and thought he played really well with the opportunities that he did have."

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by New Orleans Saints defenders Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and Demario Davis (56) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by New Orleans Saints defenders Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and Demario Davis (56) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Stafford exited the game in the third quarter with the Rams trailing the Saints 24-14. He appeared to hit his head on the Superdome turf during his third-quarter possession and was sacked to end the drive before getting evaluated and walking toward the tunnel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to ProFootballTalk, the NFLPA is monitoring the situation – likely because of the timeline of his return from a previous injury. 

Stafford entered concussion protocol on Nov. 9 after getting injured during the Rams Nov. 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The designation came following a medical examination after Stafford apparently did not display any symptoms during the game. 

He missed the Rams’ Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals but cleared concussion protocol on Friday. 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He looked like himself," McVay said at the time. "He’s had great command, great communication with his teammates. He’s looked really good, and he’s been the Matthew that we all know and love." 

A team spokesperson told ESPN that Stafford was not in concussion protocol and his status would be updated on Monday or Tuesday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.