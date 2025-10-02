Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 5 schedule: What to know about upcoming games

Vikings and Browns start Sunday in London

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are on top of the NFL through the first four weeks of the 2025 season, defeating every team that has been on their schedule so far.

In Week 5, both teams may have their biggest tests yet.

The Bills will host the New England Patriots in a division rivalry game that could impact future playoff seeding if both Josh Allen and Drake Maye have strong seasons. Their matchup will put the exclamation point on an interesting Sunday.

The Eagles will take their Super Bowl title defense tour back to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Denver Broncos. Denver comes into the game with a fantastic defense that completely suffocated Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stopping the tush push might be one of the goals for the Broncos, but the Eagles proved last week they have some tricks up their sleeve to keep defenses on their toes.

Four teams have byes this week, including the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings will become the first NFL team to play back-to-back international games with their matchup against the Cleveland Browns in London.

Read below to see the rest of the schedule.

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

Jake Tonges and the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

  • San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

  • Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)
  • New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)
  • Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)
  • Denver Broncos @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

VIKINGS, BROWNS FACE OFF IN LONDON IN ROOKIE QUARTERBACK DILLON GABRIEL'S FIRST START

Josh Allen looks to pass

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

  • Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
  • Tennessee Titans @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

Patrick Mahomes signals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls out on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

  • Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET)

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

