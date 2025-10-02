NFL Week 5 schedule: What to know about upcoming games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are on top of the NFL through the first four weeks of the 2025 season, defeating every team that has been on their schedule so far.

In Week 5, both teams may have their biggest tests yet.

The Bills will host the New England Patriots in a division rivalry game that could impact future playoff seeding if both Josh Allen and Drake Maye have strong seasons. Their matchup will put the exclamation point on an interesting Sunday.

The Eagles will take their Super Bowl title defense tour back to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Denver Broncos. Denver comes into the game with a fantastic defense that completely suffocated Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stopping the tush push might be one of the goals for the Broncos, but the Eagles proved last week they have some tricks up their sleeve to keep defenses on their toes.

Four teams have byes this week, including the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings will become the first NFL team to play back-to-back international games with their matchup against the Cleveland Browns in London.

Read below to see the rest of the schedule.

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns (9:30 a.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET)